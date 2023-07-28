Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot works as a cook to solve Brar family’s financial woes

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Maan takes up farming, determined to save the family’s legacy. Dilpreet, witnessing Maan’s dedication, feels a sense of pride in his son’s decision. Rana (Ravi Gossain) taunts Maan about his unconventional career choice. He questions Maan’s capability to be a farmer, raising doubts about his dedication and perseverance.

Maan (Sandeep Baswana) is determined to prove his worth and contribute to the family’s well-being. Meanwhile, the Brar family faces a sudden crisis when the rent money, kept safely in a locked safe, goes missing. Sanjot, who discovers the theft, informs everyone about the robbery. As suspicions arise within the family, Maan accuses Rana of stealing the money. Infuriated by the accusations, Rana warns Maan to be cautious with his words.

In the coming episode, the Brar family faces a financial crunch; Sanjot takes it upon herself to alleviate their situation by working as a cook in various households. Dilpreet, upon learning about this, becomes deeply saddened and concerned for Sanjot.

What will happen now? What will Dilpreet do?

