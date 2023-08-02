Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot’s friend comes to her rescue

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Rana admits to being the culprit and reveals that he stole the money. This confession only fuels Daarji’s anger and disappointment in Rana’s actions. Daarji slaps and thrashes Rana for his misguided act.

Daarji gives Rana 24 hours to find the thief and bring it in front of the family. Soon, Rana finds out that Nimrit’s sister has stolen the money. The truth comes in front of the entire family. Nimrit gets angry at her sister and kicks her out of the house. However, Daarji stops Nimrit after learning about her reason for stealing the money.

In the coming episode, Sanjot bumps into her old school friend, who gives her a catering order for his party. Sanjot makes the best arrangements, and all the guests praise the work. Sanjot’s friend feels grateful to her and thanks her for making the best arrangement. Later, his friend suggests Sanjot expand her catering business. Sanjot decides to give it a thought.

What will happen now? Will Sanjot succeed in this new plan?

