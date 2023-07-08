ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Dollar get into fight

Dollar unintentionally pushes Amrita, resulting in her getting hurt. This infuriates Veer, and he engages in a fierce fight with Dollar in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 14:26:05
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Dollar get into fight

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Riya experiences excruciating chest pain. The family immediately rushes her to the hospital, where she is diagnosed with severe heart disease. The news sends waves of worry and concern through the entire family as they grapple with the seriousness of Riya’s condition.

Riya is admitted to the hospital, and the family prays for her well-being. Soon, Maan decides to operate Riya. However, Nimrit is against this idea and opposes the same in front of the family. However, Maan still goes ahead to save Riya’s life. However, Riya’s life gets in danger as Maan commits some mistakes during the surgery. The family learns about the same and gets shocked. Nimrit blames Maan for the panic situation.

In the coming episode, Dollar uses hurtful words about Maan. Amrita valiantly stands up to defend her father. However, Dollar’s aggression escalates, causing her to unintentionally push Amrita, resulting in her getting hurt. This infuriates Veer, who can no longer tolerate Dollar’s behavior. Fueled by a deep sense of protectiveness for Amrita, Veer engages in a fierce fight with Dollar.

Will Dollar and Veer turn enemies?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Hombale Films expresses gratitude to Indian audience with a note in multiple languages for the overwhelming response to ‘Salaar: Part CEASEFIRE’!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan puts Riya’s life in danger
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan puts Riya’s life in danger
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya falls unconscious
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya falls unconscious
Exclusive: Karan Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Exclusive: Karan Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brar family unites to celebrate Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brar family unites to celebrate Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip goes missing
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip goes missing
Latest Stories
Satyaprem Ki Katha hits 56.06 Cr. Nett at the Box Office!
Satyaprem Ki Katha hits 56.06 Cr. Nett at the Box Office!
It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik
It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look
Hombale Films expresses gratitude to Indian audience with a note in multiple languages for the overwhelming response to ‘Salaar: Part CEASEFIRE’!
Hombale Films expresses gratitude to Indian audience with a note in multiple languages for the overwhelming response to ‘Salaar: Part CEASEFIRE’!
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surili accuses Ambitai of adding poison in milk
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surili accuses Ambitai of adding poison in milk
Varun Dhawan’s Dashing Style Is Palpable; Check Here
Varun Dhawan’s Dashing Style Is Palpable; Check Here
Read Latest News