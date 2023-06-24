ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer saves Prabhjot from an accident

Veer searches for Prabhjot and witnesses her running in front of a car. As she is about to meet with an accident, Veer pulls her aside and saves her life in Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 12:41:03
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer saves Prabhjot from an accident

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB can gear up for interesting drama. As seen so far, Dilpreet collapses as he suffers a heart attack. Veer rushes Dilpreet to the hospital and informs Amrita about Dilpreet’s condition. Soon, Maan and Sanjot return from New York after learning about Dilpreet’s heart attack. When they reach the hospital, the doctors perform a heart operation on Dilpreet. The latter gets saved and returns home. Post his successful surgery, Dilpreet announces Veer and Amrita’s marriage.

Maan learns about Khushwant’s drug racket and takes the police to his house to get him arrested. However, Khushwant blames Rana and shows proof against him. But Dollar supports the Brar family and exposes Khushwant’s drug racket in front of the police. Soon, the police arrest Khushwant and take him away. Meanwhile, the entire Brar family praises Dollar for his brave decision.

In the coming episode, the wedding preparations of Veer and Amrita begin. During the celebration, Tavleen reveals to Sanjot that Veer is Prabhjot’s son. Sanjot gets shocked to know the truth. Later, Sanjot witnesses Veer in stress, and she questions about the same. Soon, Veer reveals that Prabhjot has gone missing. Veer searches for her and witnesses Prabhjot running in front of a car. As she is about to meet with an accident, Veer pulls her aside and saves her life.

Will Veer learn about Prabhjot being his mother?

