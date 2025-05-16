Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Maan gets arrested; Doree makes him escape

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) and Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) being happy about getting Meera home. However, Doree was worried as Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) stayed at the Thakur house, as Meera recognized only her. Doree tried telling Maan about her misdeeds, but KD told the family that she had been suffering from the misdeeds done by her twin sister and that she was innocent. We wrote about Maan setting up a romantic date with Doree and planning to organize it in a retro-filmy style.

The upcoming drama will see a big problem with Maan being arrested. Maan will be taken to the police station in the police jeep where Doree will work out her plan to get Maan eloped from the spot. She will create a cracker blast on the road which will give her a moment to drag Maan from the police jeep. The family will be worried for Maan. Rajnandini and KD will create a story wherein they will blame Doree for Maan’s arrest.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.