Doree Spoiler: Doree Gives Valuable Advice To Agni

Colors TV’s new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions, is winning hearts with an interesting plot and storyline. As seen so far, Neelu (Soni Singh) stops Rukmini, aka Kailashi Devi (Sudhaa Chandran), from spilling the truth in front of Ganga/Agni (Amar Upadhyay). Later, Mansi (Toral Rasputra) plays Holi with Neelu. On the other hand, Doree (Mahi Bhanushali) cries unstoppably and bags Sankata Maiyaa to return her father. Meanwhile, the villagers march against Kailashi Devi for the poor working system. But Ganga promises them to solve everything, but no one holds the value of his words.

Doree Ep 143 3rd April Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, viewers will witness that Ganga, who claims to be Agni, comes to the village where he sees Doree, who is now Bhola. Doree’s colorful hands prints Agni’s kurta which reminds him visuals from the past, but he couldn’t understand anything.

Seeing Bhola, Agni shouts at him and asks what he is doing here. Bhola says that he has no permanent place, and his father used to say that if you consider people as your family, then they become your family, but if you don’t consider then even your family is not yours. Soon, Doree’s grandmother comes and taunts Agni about his richness. But Agni insists that weavers can weave and earn, but nobody listens. Then Doree gives him valuable advice and says poor people don’t need money but love.

