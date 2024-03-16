Doree spoiler: Doree plans to separate from Ganga for his safety

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Mansi decides to make Malpua and goes to the kitchen. Later, while Mansi is making Malpua, Ganga enters the kitchen. He loves the smell of Malpua and come close to Mansi. While, she is making Ganga touches her hair strand and places it behind her ear. Mansi gets surprised by Ganga’s gesture.

Doree comes to the haveli to save her father Ganga from Kailashi’s plan. However, Kailashi learns about the same and catches Doree from entering the haveli. She takes Doree to an isolated from and ties her from a chair. Soon, Doree threatens to reveal the truth about his father Ganga being the eldest son of the family if Kailashi plans to harm Ganga. Kailashi gets shocked by Doree’s warnings.

In the coming episode, Kailashi’s bomb plan against Ganga backfires as she herself gets injured during the blast. The family rushes Kailashi to the hospital. Meanwhile, Doree meets Mahinder, who reveals to her that Ganga is his eldest son. However, Mahinder asks Doree to send Ganga away for his safety as Kailashi wants to kill him. Doree heads to the hospital and asks Ganga to go as she now knows the truth that he is not Ganga but Agni. Doree takes the pain of separation from Ganga for his safety.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.