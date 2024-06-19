Doree Spoiler: Ganga and Mansi face a harsh reality; will they get married for Doree?

Doree the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with all falling in place in the Thakur household. After the demise of Rukmini, the family vows never to ill-treat or cause harm to any girl child. However, it is shown that Ganga (Amar Upadhyay) has held Rukmini captive and she is not dead. He believes that no jail can provide the immense torture that Rukmini deserves for killing so many lives.

The upcoming episode will also see a tragedy happening with Pavithra meeting with an accident and dying. Flora will be left all alone and that will be when Ganga will decide to take her into his fold.

Meanwhile, when all will think that no harm can happen to the family, especially to Doree, the pandit who will be asked to make her horoscope, will say that Doree will face obstacles and problems regularly. The pandit will say that the problems can be averted only if the parents of Doree come together and safeguard her. The pandit will ask Ganga and Mansi (Toral Rasputra) to marry and get united as a couple so that they can shield Doree from trouble.

Doree Ep 219 18th June Written Episode Update

Rukmini caught one of the kids as hostage and tried to escape. However, she met with a gruesome death as she was shot.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot a few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.