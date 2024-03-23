Doree spoiler: Ganga gets violent during Holika Dahan

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree learns that her Baba has come and she gets happy. However, they turn out to be Doree’s fake parents. They claim that Doree is their daughter and accuses Nani and other of stealing her from them. Nani gets emotional and fails to understand the entire scenario. Meanwhile, Mansi also gets shocked by the couple’s accusation.

Agni exposes Anand in front of Kailashi. He reveals how Anand tried to kill her in hospital. Anand fakes an act and asks Kailashi to trust him. However, Kailashi slaps Anand and calls police. She gets Anand arrested. The latter gets furious at them for trusting Agni and warns them about the consequences of the same.

In the coming episode, Kailashi, Ganga and the entire Thakur family come together for Holika Dahan puja. During the puja, Ganga starts acting weird. He picks up a fire stick and starts scaring the family members. Later, he pushes his younger brother too. While Kailashi smirks seeing Ganga’s violent behaviour, the family members get shocked.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.