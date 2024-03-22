Doree spoiler: Kailashi gets Anand arrested

Colors TV’s new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree gets angry at Ganga for marrying Neelu. However, Agni reveals to Doree that he is not her father and is the eldest son of Thakur family. Soon, he plans to go to the haveli along with his wife. Agni’s sister gifts him a bike and he goes to the haveli. Kailashi gets shocked to see Neelu and Agni as a married couple. Soon, Agni announces that he the eldest son of the family and this revelation shocks Kailashi.

Doree learns that her Baba has come and she gets happy. However, they turn out to be Doree’s fake parents. They claim that Doree is their daughter and accuses Nani and other of stealing her from them. Nani gets emotional and fails to understand the entire scenario. Meanwhile, Mansi also gets shocked by the couple’s accusation.

In the coming episode, Agni exposes Anand in front of Kailashi. He reveals how Anand tried to kill her in hospital. Anand fakes an act and asks Kailashi to trust him. However, Kailashi slaps Anand and calls police. She gets Anand arrested. The latter gets furious at them for trusting Agni and warns them about the consequences of the same.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.