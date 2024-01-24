Doree spoiler: Maai reveals her tragic past to Doree

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree learns from the Thakur that her father was killed by Kailashi Devi. Doree gets shocked by the truth and decides to tell it to the police. She runs from the haveli. Kailashi witnesses her and learns that Thakur revealed a big secret to her. She confronts Thakur and learns about Doree knowing the truth.

On the other hand, Doree finds the police inspector and tries to reach out to her but she gets kidnapped by some goons. Doree is locked in a cage and Kailashi comes in front of her. Soon, Doree confronts Kailashi and asks her to confess her crime. Kailashi in anger confesses to Doree that she killed her father. Doree gets upset and reveals to Kailashi that she will face a big punishment as she has committed a huge crime.

In the coming episode, at the secret hideout where Kailashi Devi had kept Doree in a cage, she is shocked to find it empty. Maai, secretly, takes and saves Doree from Kailashi Devi’s cage. Doree asks Maai how she knows so much about Kailashi Thakurain. Maai reveals her tragic past by saying that she is the original Kailashi. Meanwhile, Mansi prays for Doree’s well-being, feeling compassion for the child who has lost everything.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.