Doree spoiler: Maai supports Doree, testifies against Kailashi

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree tries to convince Maai to testify as her witness while helping Agni remove his Pattis. Neelu overhears Maai and Doree’s conversation. She meets Kailashi Devi, surprising Anand. Doree thanks Agni, gives her Baba’s rudraksh to Maai, and makes Agni wear it. Neelu warns Kailashi Devi about Doree’s witness.

Nani is sick and Doree plans to go to court alone, and at the same time Nani suggests her visiting Sankata Mata Mandir first. In the ashram, goons vandalize during Maai’s puja. Later, Doree prays in the temple and hears Mansi urging her to save the witness. In the scuffle, a goon almost reveals the truth about Maai to Kailashi Devi before Doree intervenes. Doree rushes to the ashram, finding it destroyed, and Maai unconscious.

In the coming episode, Doree believes that she has lost the battle. However, her Baba comes in her dream and motivates her. Doree reaches the court and tries to expose Kailashi but fails to present evidence. As soon as, the judge is about to give judgment in Kailashi Devi’s favor, Maai walks in and states that Doree isn’t lying. Kailashi gets shocked to see Maai and questions her identity.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.