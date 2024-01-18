Doree spoiler: Mansi gets stabbed by Neelu’s goon

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree misses her father and for her living she starts begging. The villagers put black ink on her face so that she gets more money while begging. Doree, who is starving and missing her father, falls unconscious on the ground. Her father comes in her dream and asks her to stop begging.

Nani decides to commit suicide due to poverty. However, Doree prevents Nani’s suicide by singing a song Ganga Prasad used to sing for her. On the other hand, Anand trusts Kailashi Devi without explanation, and she agrees to transfer property to him, announcing him as the heir. Soon, preparations for Anand and Mansi’s 10th anniversary are underway at the haveli and Kailashi Devi plans to announce Anand as the heir.

In the coming episode, Neelu is madly in love with Anand and hence she decides to marry him. However, Anand learns about her plan and gets angry. Anand questions her about Mansi. Soon, Neelu reveals the video wherein her goon stabs Mansi with a knife. Anand gets shocked to see the video.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.