Durga Upcoming Twist: Paani Bai slaps Durga; huge drama ensues at the hospital

Durga the Colors television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Durga (Pranali Rathod) coming to Delhi to see Anurag (Aashay Mishra) after she was told about Anurag being critical after taking the gun shot on his leg. Anurag underwent a surgery but lost a lot of blood which needed to be transfused. We saw Durga coming in as a saviour and stealthily donating her blood to Anurag. Anurag’s brother Anubhav shielded her identity so that she does not come under any attack by his family members. However, Durga could not cover her identity for long.

We saw her being spotted in the hospital by Paani Bai and Vikram. Also, the nurse took the name of Durga as the blood donor. This enraged the family.

The upcoming episode will see a big argument taking place between Paani Bai and Durga. Durga will want the prasad from the temple to reach Anurag in some way. However, the family will object to it. Paani Bai will question Durga on her closeness with Anurag. Durga will tell them that Anurag took the bullet in order to save her from Rajesh. So it is her responsibility to look at his well-being. Durga will talk about Rajesh and his cruel act and how they joined hands in sending her to him.

Paani Bai will not take Durga’s revolt silently and will end up slapping her. She will not allow her to meet Anurag.

What will happen next?

Durga, is the story about a tribal girl challenging societal norms to pursue a medical career and her love for royal heir Anurag while facing opposition from powerful tribal woman Paani Bai. Starring Pranali Rathod as Durga, Indira Krishnan as Paani Bai, and Aashay Mishra as Anurag, the show airs on Colors and is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures.