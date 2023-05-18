ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Faltu faces an uphill task

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Faltu getting into deeper trouble with a prospective buyer emerging to buy the Mittal business.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 May,2023 14:40:30
Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama wherein Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) is trying her best to get the evidence needed to prove Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) innocent. As we wrote, the hearing was to happen in which Faltu and Ayaan were to present the file evidence. But Tanisha got them taken away, from Faltu’s hideout. With time ticking away for Faltu, she faces more stress with Kanika deciding to sell the business and house of Janardhan. This has caused serious anxiety in Janardhan, and his health has received a setback.

At this juncture, Faltu will be on the lookout to stop the deal from happening with a certain businessman, Rohaan Sachdeva. Rohaan will also have an ulterior motive behind buying the business of Janardhan Mittal.

Faltu will try to meet this man and try to stop the deal.

Who is this Rohaan Sachdeva? Will Faltu find a way to meet him?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

