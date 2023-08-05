Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) not feeling well again, after Tanisha spiked his food which triggered food poisoning. Ayaan kept asking for Faltu (Niharika Chouksey), and Savita and Tanisha told Ayaan that Faltu left him to suffer as her priorities are different. However, Ayaan gets to know the fact that Faltu had come to the house but was not allowed to meet him.

The coming episode will see Ayaan struggling without Faltu. Faltu will call Mittal house and enquire with a servant about Ayaan’s health progress. Tanisha will spot this and accuse the servant of passing important information about the house to Faltu which can be decisive.

Ayaan will see all of it and will question Tanisha. He will later realize that Faltu was not allowed to meet him. Ayaan will tell his family that it has become tough for him to believe in them.

What will Ayaan do now?

