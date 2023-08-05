ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Tanisha giving all false stories about Faltu to Ayaan and making him believe in her. Will Ayaan realize this?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 17:05:16
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan 840840

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) not feeling well again, after Tanisha spiked his food which triggered food poisoning. Ayaan kept asking for Faltu (Niharika Chouksey), and Savita and Tanisha told Ayaan that Faltu left him to suffer as her priorities are different. However, Ayaan gets to know the fact that Faltu had come to the house but was not allowed to meet him.

The coming episode will see Ayaan struggling without Faltu. Faltu will call Mittal house and enquire with a servant about Ayaan’s health progress. Tanisha will spot this and accuse the servant of passing important information about the house to Faltu which can be decisive.

Ayaan will see all of it and will question Tanisha. He will later realize that Faltu was not allowed to meet him. Ayaan will tell his family that it has become tough for him to believe in them.

What will Ayaan do now?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba draws a beautiful sketch of Angad 840834
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba draws a beautiful sketch of Angad
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's healing process starts 840795
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu’s healing process starts
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj seeks advice from Anupamaa 840756
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj seeks advice from Anupamaa
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets agitated with Isha's presence 840748
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets agitated with Isha’s presence
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 840656
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk 840516
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business 840842
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business
Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur 840826
Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur
Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on 25 crores medical aid claims 840775
Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on 25 crores medical aid claims
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame 840824
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame
Exclusive: Hareesh Chhabra bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal 840803
Exclusive: Hareesh Chhabra bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
mmm 840792
Get ready to meet the most desirable couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu! ‘Kushi’ trailer coming out soon!
Read Latest News