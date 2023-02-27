Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists in the form of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Savi deciding to stay in the outhouse of the Chavan house in order to change Vinayak’s perception towards Sai. We have seen now Virat (Neil Bhatt) has realized that he even now loves Sai. Bhavani who is well aware of this fact wishes that Virat gets a happy family to live with.

We have seen how Sai has invited new trouble in the form of Ajay Kamble, whose wife had complained of her husband physically abusing her. Ajay is now after the life of Sai and Virat very well realizes it.

The coming episode will see Virat’s fear for Sai and Savi’s safety. He will be all the more tense as Sai and Savi live in the outhouse which is away from the main house. Virat will stay outside the outhouse all night to protect Sai and Savi. He will end up feeling cold and with mosquitoes being around, he will wrap himself in Sai’s saree and will sleep on the chair. Pakhi who will see this will be shocked and she will be upset over Virat’s growing love for Sai.

What will she do next?

