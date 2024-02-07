Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan defends Savi in college

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) facing the anger and frustration of his family after marrying Savi (Bhavika Sharma). As we know, Ishaan has brought Savi to the Bhosale house. And now, Yashwanth Rao Bhosale wants Savi to stay in the house and respect her marriage.

On the other hand, Reeva (Sumit Singh) who also stays in the Bhosale house, has decided to rejoin college as professor.

The coming episode will see Savi being humiliated by her own friends in college. Durva would have brainwashed all the students in the college by terming Savi as a gold digger who married Ishaan for her own selfish reasons.

Savi will be treated badly by students. They will start pelting tomotoes on Savi, thus hurting her. Ishaan will come there at the right time, and will stop them from doing so. He will tell them that it is always dangerous to know the half truth and that they have the wrong notion about Savi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1116 6th February Written Episode Update

Reva decided to rejoin college. She convinced Surekha. Surekha asked Ishaan to take her to the college.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.