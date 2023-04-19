Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Virat (Neil Bhatt) expressing his love for Sai (Ayesha Singh) and being hellbent in getting her. In this mission, he has neglected his marital life with Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma), which has resulted in the family going through some tough times. The tension between Virat and Pakhi has been felt by Vinayak and he has taken ill.

We wrote about how Vinayak expressed his fears before Sai and asked her to unite his parents and told how he wished to have both his father and mother to himself.

Sai tries to flee the place along with Savi, but unfortunately gets caught by Virat.

The coming episode will see Sai finding it difficult to deal with Virat’s crazy love for her. Virat will try his best to convince Sai that she too loves him, and that he could sense it when she hugged him during his mission.

Sai will be disturbed mentally and will try to make Virat understand that he has a wife and son at home and that he should go back to them.

Will Sai decide to make a big sacrifice in order to save Virat’s marriage?

