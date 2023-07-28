Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi exhibits her academic merit to Shantanu

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen a high-voltage drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting into the bad books of Ishaan Bhosale (Shakti Arora) just because she is a candidate known to Isha Bhosale, (Mansi Salve) his mother who had left him years back. Ishaan behaved rudely with Savi and threw her out of his cabin. But Shantanu (Indraneel Bhattacharya) urged that they meet Savi once and give her the opportunity to show her academic qualifications.

Savi however, in the coming episode will find it tough to meet Shantanu in the campus. While Shantanu will tell Isha on the phone that Savi has not met him yet, Savi will be misguided in the campus where students will show Savi the wrong way to Shantanu’s cabin. After a lot of struggle, Savi will enter the conference room where the Bhosales will be busy in a board meeting. She will excuse herself and will want to meet Shantanu. Shantanu will get up and will talk to Savi. Savi will show him his marks reports and will talk about this institute being the stepping stone to her career. However, Ishaan will be pissed off at this attitude of Savi.

Will Ishaan give her admission to Bhosale Institute?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

