Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Riya’s stand angers Renuka all the more; Will Renuka realize her mistake?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Renuka’s fury creating a huge uproar in the Deshmukh family. When Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) caught Tejas’ deceit and exposed his cunning act before Paresh, Paresh ended up slapping Tejas. He also got angry at Renuka for having given all the support to Tejas for stealing the jewels. This resulted in Paresh breaking ties with Renuka for her misdeed. Renuka shut herself inside a room which caused bigger drama. When she came out, Paresh asked her to apologize to Sailee, which Renuka refused. Renuka further humiliated Sailee by throwing her jewels at her.

All of it resulted in Paresh vowing never to see Renuka or talk to her. Even while the entire family pleaded with Paresh to change his decision, he was determined about his decision.

The upcoming episode will see Riya (Vaishali Arora) taking a stand on the whole issue. She will openly tell Renuka that she was wrong in her actions, and had to apologize to Sailee along with Tejas and Roshni. Renuka will not like the fact that Sailee has another person to support her, and will further get furious over Sailee’s move of turning every family member against her. It will be interesting to see how long Renuka will drag the issue and create chaos in the house.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.