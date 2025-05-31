Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Aaji brings a solution to the problem at Deshmukh house; Will Renuka accept it?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with the Deshmukh house having major fights owing to Tejas’ act of stealing Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) jewels. Renuka helped Tejas in his act which angered Paresh a lot. Renuka refused to apologize to Sailee and this created huge misunderstandings at home. Paresh vowed never to talk to Renuka. Sailee tried her best to make them talk but to no avail.

The upcoming drama will see Sailee and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) thinking hard to resolve the differences in the house. Sachin will look for a person who can resolve issues at home and will soon bank on his Aaji. Without telling her about the problems at home, he will ask her to come home. Aaji will come home and will be duly questioned about her return by Renuka. Aaji will scold them for not involving her in times of need. She will sit to resolve the matter and will be angry at Renuka and Tejas for their act. She will order that Tejas repay money for Sailee’s lost jewels and that it will be Renuka’s duty to collect the money every month from Tejas and give it to Sailee.

Will Renuka agree to the deal?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.