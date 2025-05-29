Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee attempts to bring peace; Will she succeed?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with the Deshmukh house being converted into a war zone with the big expose of Tejas selling Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) jewels in order to handle his loss at his business. The fact that Renuka upheld his decision and even helped him in the mission was upsetting for the entire house. Paresh slapped Tejas for his act and even yelled at Renuka. He told Renuka never to show her face to him again and refused to eat food given by her. Renuka was filled with emotions and went inside a room and locked herself for long hours.

We saw Sachin trying to diffuse the situation by calling Shakuntala home to talk to Renuka. Shakuntala succeeded in bringing Renuka out of the room. However, Paresh asked Renuka to apologize to Sailee, which created mayhem.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka’s fury where she will tell her family that she would rather die but not apologize to Sailee. Saying this, she will throw her jewels over Sailee’s face, which will be hurting all the more. This fight will stop any sort of conversation between Paresh and Renuka. Sailee will worry over their silence and will try all that she can to make them talk to each other again. She will try to entice them over a talk at the dinner table too.

Will Sailee’s plans work?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.