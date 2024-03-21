Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi faces embarrassment

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the whole Bhosale family ladies going shopping. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) accompanies them in order to get them the commodities they want and also handles the bill. However, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) who also accompanied the ladies for shopping, did not want to touch the money of Ishaan. She clearly told Ishaan that she would buy whatever she could from her own savings. However, Ishaan saw Savi liking a particular saree as her mother had a similar saree.

The coming episode will see Savi dropping the idea of buying the saree as it cost 7000 Rs. Ishaan who will see this, will talk to the lady at the shop and will silently pay up the remaining cost of the saree and ask the person to tell Savi that since the saree has a defect, the price of it has been reduced to just 1000 Rs. Savi will happily buy it, and Ishaan will be happy that Savi got what she wanted.

But at home, Durva will point out to Savi that she pretended to not use her husband’s money, but ended up using Ishaan’s money. This will put Savi to a lot of embarrassment.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1159 20th March Written Episode Update

Savi tried her best to ask Anvi to open up to her family about Mukul Mama.

What will she do?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.