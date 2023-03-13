Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ajay Kamble setting up a bomb blast drama in the Chavan house during Holi. As we saw, Vinayak was about to be targeted in the bomb blast. But fortunately, Sai (Ayesha Singh) came in at the right time and saved him.

We also saw Virat (Neil Bhatt) under the effect of intoxication having a romantic moment with Sai, addressing her as his wife.

The coming drama will see Vinayak having a change of heart. As we know, Vinayak hated Sai and even was scared of her. This was giving Patralekha the needed comfort and secure feeling. But now, when Pakhi will ask Sai to get out of the Chavan house, Vinayak will intervene. He will tell Sai that she can stay with them in the Chavan house.

This will make Sai teary-eyed and happy while Pakhi will be angry.

What will happen next?

