Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Holi bringing in new drama and new twists. Virat (Neil Bhatt) has been intoxicated by bhaang and he is expressing his heartfelt love feelings towards Sai (Ayesha Singh) in the most unexpected ways.

We wrote about how he handcuffed Sai’s hand with his hand, and took her all along the venue. He played with colours on her, including the red on her head and hairline. While everyone in the family remained shocked, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) tried to revolt. However, when Virat constantly called Sai as his wife, she got angry.

The coming episode will be dramatic and emotional. Virat will get teary-eyed and will apologize to Sai for all the wrong he has done to her. He will tell her how he wished to be happy with her. He will hug her, he will tell her not to go away from him.

Sai will be shocked to see him talk all this.

Will Sai realize that Virat loves her even now?

