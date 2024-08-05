Happy Ending In Krishna Mohini; Krishna gives birth to a baby girl, Mohini accepts Sid’s proposal

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) being asked by Sid to go back to London. Sid told Mohini that he never loved her. Sid wanted to end the game as he did not wish to take over the property. With a changed mind, he sought forgiveness from Mohini and wanted to get out of her life.

The last episode of the show, will see Mohini saving Sid from a live wire. She will be seen saving Sid but ending up getting an electric shock. Mohini will be treated at home, after which Mohini will realize that she was wrong in targeting her sister and ruining her life. Mohini will seek forgiveness from all and will plan to open a transgender centre. Sid will propose love to her but she will want time. A passage of a few months will be shown post which Krishna would have delivered a baby girl. On the occasion of the kid’s naming ceremony, Mohini will return from the USA. She will be happy to see her niece for the first time. It will be a happy reunion for the sisters, Krishna and Mohini. Krishna will declare that her kid will have two mothers and will get affection from both. Sid will go down on his knees and ask Mohini for marriage. Mohini will accept Sid’s love. It will be a happy ending for the show.

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.