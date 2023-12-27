Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Episode 57 Spoiler: Pallavi Decides To Leave Grooming Classes

Users are witnessing intense drama in Dangal TV’s popular show Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani. Now, you will see that Arnav comes to Pallavi’s grooming classes as a teacher, where other students flirt with him. Witnessing this, Pallavi reveals in front of everyone that Arnav is her husband.

Later, when Pallavi reaches home, she finds that Babli Devi makes her mother and aunt clean the utensils. In contrast, Babli Devi leaves after ordering her mother to bring a drink. Later, Pallavi’s mother shouts at her. Pallavi quickly goes to Babli Devi and asks her not to make her mother clean utensils. On this, Babli Devi puts a condition in front of her that she will agree to this only when she doesn’t go to grooming classes anymore. Pallavi agrees to this.

Later, Arnav comes home and asks Pallavi to read the books he brought and get ready for the grooming classes. Then Pallavi reveals that she won’t go to grooming classes anymore. Arnav asks her the reason, but she does not say anything, angers Arnav, and he says she can’t ever be his perfect wife. On the other hand, Babli gets happy witnessing this, all while Pallavi cries unstoppably. Later at night, Pallavi calls Arnav to come home, but Arnav gets drunk in a hotel, asking why Pallavi did this to him.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box below.