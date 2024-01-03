Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Episode 63 Spoiler: Shiva Expresses Love For Pallavi

In Dangal TV’s popular show Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, you will see that Babli Devi is asked to walk on the hot charcoal to get the ghost out of her body. But she keeps running around, and Jhilmil tries to stop. But Arnav stops Babli Devi, holds her in his arms, and starts walking the charcoal path. Purshottam Shastri asks Arnav, and Pallavi replies that Arnav is doing the thing he should do as a son for his mother.

Soon, the ghost goes from Babli Devi’s body, which makes everyone feel relaxed, and Pallavi takes Arnav into the room to apply sandalwood paste. Pallavi also asks him to wish Purshottam Shastri on his birthday. Soon, both of them indulge in a cute fight. On the other hand, Babli Devi tries to search for Suhasini, and soon she finds her in the hall where Shiva is talking with someone on call. To hide her past truth, Babli Devi makes her unconscious.

Later, Pallavi cooks food in the kitchen while Arnav plays with Bittu. However, Arnav’s attention is on Pallavi, and he keeps smiling. Later, Daee Maa asks Shiva to get married, but he denies saying that there is none of his choice. Daee Maa asks about his choices, and he reveals that it is Pallavi. Hearing this, she slaps him, which Pallavi sees from behind.

