Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Episode 64 Spoiler: Purshottam Shastri Insults Arnav

In Dangal TV’s popular show Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, you will see that Pallavi sees Daee Maa slapping Shiva, and she questions her. Daee Maa reveals that Shiva is not taking care of himself. Later, when Pallavi leaves, Shiva feels helpless and upset, expressing his grief.

The next morning, Purshottam Shastri celebrates his birthday by doing ‘Tula Dan.’ And distributes food to poor people. Later, everyone gives Purshottam Shastri expensive gifts on his birthday. But Purshottam Shastri waits for Arnav’s gift. Soon, Pallavi and Arnav come and put a shawl around Purshottam Shastri’s shoulders, which makes him laugh. Purshottam Shastri says Arnav has bought him this cheap gift, then Pallavi says this is not cheap, but the shawl is the symbol of respect. Both father and son argue with each other, and Purshottam Shastri calls Arnav useless. To this, Arnav reveals that he has not given him a chance to prove himself.

Purushottam Shastri then challenges Arnav that if he gets his plot free, which is under the control of some goons, then he will believe his capable. But Arnav leaves from there. Jhilmil and her husband decide to get this plot free and raise their number in front of Purshottam Shastri while Pallavi asks Arnav to accept the challenge, but he quickly denies it.

Will Arnav accept Purshottam Shastri’s challenge? Drop your views in the comments box below.