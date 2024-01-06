Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Episode 66 Spoiler: Arnav And Pallavi Bring Suhasini At Home

In Dangal TV’s popular show Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now you will see that Babli Devi takes Suhasini to send her to a Mental hospital. But Purshottam Shastri and Shiva come in front of her and ask her who she is talking with. Then she reveals that she is talking to herself and starts dancing in front of them.

On the other hand, the goons throw colorful water balloons at Pallavi and try to kill her, but they come up with a new plan and decide that they will make Purshottam Shastri sign this land’s paper in exchange for Pallavi’s life. But soon Arnav comes as a doctor and says that a harmful virus has spread to everyone and that they should go home. Soon, the goons leave Pallavi there and run, saving their lives. Arnav saves Pallavi, and she reveals that she did this for Arnav’s respect.

Purshottam Shastri and Shiva tie Babli Devi after analyzing her weird behavior. Then Pallavi and Arnav leave for home, but their vehicle’s brake fails, and they bump into a wall. Suhasini gets saved. Then Babli Devi searches for Suhasini, and Purshottam Shastri finds her. Arnav and Pallavi come with Suhasini, which leaves Babli Devi shocked, and Purshottam Shastri feels numb. Then Babli Devi asks Shiva to take Suhasini to a Mental hospital. Still, Pallavi asks her to keep Suhasini at home; Purshottam Shastri agrees with Pallavi for the first time, while Babli Devi worries that her secret should not come in front of anyone.

What will happen next? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.