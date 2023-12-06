Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Full Episode 38: Sasumaa Babli Devi Doubts Pallavi

In Dangal TV‘s show Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Earlier, the audience saw Purshottam Shastri and Babli Devi entering the Sarvgun Sampan Pratiyogita as guests. Then the host introduces all the contestants, and Pallavi gets scared, thinking that now she won’t be able to hide. But the host calls her with a different name, and she finds out that her friend changed her name in the form.

Later, the host announces the first competition, where all the contestants have to turn themselves as ‘Queen of cleanliness’ and remove the stubborn dirt and spots from their clothes. Those who clean the maximum number of clothes in 30 minutes will go to the next level. As the time starts, everyone runs to take a detergent and other stuff while Pallavi goes to take the things from the kitchen, which fumes Babli Devi’s doubt, and she plans to find the secret behind this ‘ghunghat.’

On one hand, Pallavi tries to clean as many clothes as she can in less time. On the other hand, Babli Devi calls Pallavi to clear her doubts. Pallavi manages to answer her call, but then Babli Devi asks Pallavi to show the saree she is wearing. This leaves Pallavi in a dilemma.

What will happen next? Can will Pallavi hide her secret from Babli Devi? Drop your views in the comments box below.