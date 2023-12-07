Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani Full Episode 40: Pallavi Reaches Home After Many Struggles

In Dangal TV’s popular show Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, the audience will now see that Arnav tries to find the ‘Ghunghat Wali’ lady where Shiva shows him the wrong path. Later, Shiva asks Pallavi to reach home before Babli Devi and Purshottam Shastri.

Pallavi takes an auto and leaves for home while Shiva drives slowly so that Babli Devi and Purshottam Shastri won’t reach home before Pallavi. On the other hand, on the way home, Pallavi’s auto stops, so she decides to go running. However, her sandals break while running, and she falls on the road. Arnav notices her and tries to help, but because she is getting late, Pallavi runs from there.

Somehow, Pallavi reaches home, where she acknowledges that Babli Devi and Purshottam Shastri just entered the house, so she opts to get inside the house via windows. But all the windows were closed, and her grandmother came, who helped her climb through the wall and get upstairs. At the same time, Babli Devi calls Pallavi and enters her room, where Pallavi comes from behind.

Babli Devi takes Pallavi downstairs, where Purshottam Shastri insults her parents; reacting to this, Pallavi asks Purshottam Shastri not to talk disrespectfully with her parents. However, Purshottam Shastri takes Pallavi’s request in the wrong way, and Pallavi’s parents request her to stop talking. It will be interesting to see how Pallavi will manage to go for Sarvgun Sampan Competition. Drop your views in the comments box.