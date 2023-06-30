Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family’s happy bond makes Samar jealous

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ranimaa has taken charge of the wedding preparations for Swatilekha and Raghvendra. With the wedding date drawing near, Ranimaa assigns Shiv to send the wedding invitations. However, Surili interrupts and suggests they should invite Lord Ganpati before inviting any human guests. Surili believes in the significance of seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati before embarking on any auspicious occasion.

Swatilekha invites Surilii’s family, which shocks Ranimaa. Later, Ranimaa calls Shiv and Surilii to her room and gives clothes to Surilii and her family so that they wear appropriate dresses in front of the guests at the wedding. Though Surilii feels humiliated, she agrees to take it. On the other hand, as Samar’s plan fails after Raghvendra refuses to shoot Shiv, the former plans to kill Shiv.

In the coming episode, Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s wedding festivities begin. At the function, Shivendra and the Barot family come up with a surprise. Shivendra dances with Damayanti on the song ‘Ek Dusre Se Kaarte Hain Pyaar Hum’, and the other brothers join in. Samar witnesses the happy bond between the Barot family and gets jealous. He gears up to take an extreme step against the family.

OMG! Will Shiv learn about Samar’s attack?

