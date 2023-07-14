ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family

Damayanti will extend her gratitude to Surilii for saving her family from a dangerous situation. She will share how she feels relieved as the storm of secrets is out in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 13:00:47
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family 833724

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Surilii drives to the police station to find out the truth, but Ambitai lays down nails on the road resulting in Surilii meeting with an accident. The latter survive the accident.

Surilii (Tina Datta) reaches the Barot mansion and shows a video of Ambitai threatening Monty in the police station not to dare to speak out the truth about her being the culprit, or she will kill him. The whole family, including Damayanti (Kitu Gidwani), get shocked to see her most trusted help backstabbing. Meanwhile, Ambitai (Rashmi Sachdeva) returns to the mansion and gets shocked to see Surilii. Shivendra gets upset with her as he always respected Ambitai like a mother, and Ambitai spills out how she planned to kill him, but her plan failed when Samar came in between.

In the coming episode, for the first time, Damayanti will extend her gratitude to Surilii for saving her family from a dangerous situation. She will share how she feels relieved as the storm of secrets is out, but unknowingly, Surilii brought Damayanti down in front of her sons. Surilii will apologize for the same. Meanwhile, Samar performs yagya for his late father’s birthday and makes a promise to him that he will take revenge on all the seven members of the Barot family.

Will Surilii learn about Samar’s true intentions?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji's actions shock Viaan 833574
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji’s actions shock Viaan
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts Aradhana over viral leaked story 833391
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts at Aradhana over viral leaked story
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family  833290
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family 
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya 833045
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji’s evil acts get exposed in front of Viaan 833043
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji gets exposed in front of Viaan
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident 832995
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident
Latest Stories
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands 833759
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan and Faltu turn Shiv-Parvati for a play 833729
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan and Faltu turn Shiv-Parvati for a play
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi feels betrayed by Lakshmi 833719
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi feels betrayed by Lakshmi
Trade experts say, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' will surely beat 'Pathaan' at the South box office 833718
Trade experts say, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ will surely beat ‘Pathaan’ at the South box office
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Muskan gets blamed for Akshara's mistake 833713
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Muskan gets blamed for Akshara’s mistake
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan on a mission to uncover the truth about Elahi and Jordan 833711
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan on a mission to uncover the truth about Elahi and Jordan
Read Latest News