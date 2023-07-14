Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Surilii drives to the police station to find out the truth, but Ambitai lays down nails on the road resulting in Surilii meeting with an accident. The latter survive the accident.

Surilii (Tina Datta) reaches the Barot mansion and shows a video of Ambitai threatening Monty in the police station not to dare to speak out the truth about her being the culprit, or she will kill him. The whole family, including Damayanti (Kitu Gidwani), get shocked to see her most trusted help backstabbing. Meanwhile, Ambitai (Rashmi Sachdeva) returns to the mansion and gets shocked to see Surilii. Shivendra gets upset with her as he always respected Ambitai like a mother, and Ambitai spills out how she planned to kill him, but her plan failed when Samar came in between.

In the coming episode, for the first time, Damayanti will extend her gratitude to Surilii for saving her family from a dangerous situation. She will share how she feels relieved as the storm of secrets is out, but unknowingly, Surilii brought Damayanti down in front of her sons. Surilii will apologize for the same. Meanwhile, Samar performs yagya for his late father’s birthday and makes a promise to him that he will take revenge on all the seven members of the Barot family.

Will Surilii learn about Samar’s true intentions?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.