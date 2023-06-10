ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra's responsibilities

Shivendra arrives with Surilii for breakfast, Damayanti makes an announcement. She reveals that henceforth Shivendra will not be the signing authority of the Barot logistics in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jun,2023 12:55:49
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Damayanti mistakenly assumes that Surilii was eavesdropping on her conversation with Shivendra and misunderstands her. She starts criticizing Surilii and claims that Shivendra’s affection for her is nothing but a facade.

Later, Madhumalti storms into the palace to confront Damayanti about her broken promise to marry her daughter Swatilekha to her eldest son, Shivendra. Damayanti calmly explains to her that no union is accepted within the palace without her approval. Meanwhile, Surilli mistakenly believes that Shivendra has lied to her once again. However, Shivendra attempts to reassure Surilli, but his efforts will prove fruitless. The two fight each other on the first day after marriage.

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilii sort out their differences and have a happy start to their marriage. Later in the morning, when Shivendra arrives with Surilii for breakfast, Damayanti makes an announcement. She reveals that henceforth Shivendra will not be the signing authority of the Barot logistics. Damayanti takes control of all the duties and alters Shivendra’s responsibilities.

OMG! How will Shivendra react to this decision?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

