Kamaal R Khan makes shocking allegations against Akshay Kumar, says, ‘he is giving my supari to kill me…”

Kamaal R Khan, a popular Bollywood personality, has made shocking allegations against Akshay Kumar. Kamaal took to Twitter and accused Akshay Kumar of hiring contract killers to kill him. He tweeted, “I have good relation with everyone in Bollywood except @akshaykumar! He is the one who gave my supari to kill me in jail and got me arrested. I was lucky to get out from jail. He is again giving my supari to kill me in police station or jail. If anything will happen to me then Akshay Kumar is fully responsible. @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk or #KaranJohar has nothing to do with my murder.”

Kamal has been at the center of controversies since 2005. Earlier, as per reports in media, he was arrested and detained in 2022 by the Mumbai Police, when returning from Dubai, where he had been residing, for complaints (filed by Yuva Sena politician Rahul Kanal) on his 2020 tweets against Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, a 2020 LGBT film dealing with transgender issues (hijras), and tweets against director Ram Gopal Varma. After spending nine days in judicial custody, he was granted bail for the tweets and a separate 2021 sexual molestation complaint filed by model Taashaa Hayaat.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar