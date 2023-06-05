Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti’s ill-treatment with Surilii angers Shivendra

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Shivendra attempts to learn Punjabi to impress Pammi Mausi, Surilii’s aunt. Shivendra comes to Surilii’s house to speak to Pammi Mausi. He confesses his love for Surilii in front of her and reveals his plan to marry Surilii. Pammi Mausi gets impressed by Shivendra’s sweet gesture and agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance.

Pammi shares her concern for Surilii after she learns that Shivendra’s mother would never agree to the alliance. However, Shiv gives her assurance. Later, Shivendra video calls Damayanti to talk about Surilii. However, Damayanti asks Shiv to hire Surilii as a waitress, who would get coffee for him and further humiliates Surilii in front of Shivendra. Surilii overhears Damayanti and Shiv’s conversation and gets upset.

In the coming episode, Damayanti’s ill-treatment with Surilii makes Shivendra angry. However, Damayanti orders Shivendra to return home and leave Surilii. Angry and upset, Surilii tries to leave. Shivendra cuts the call and stops her. Shivendra questions Surilii whether she trusts him, and she remains speechless.

Will Shivendra go against her mother to marry Surilii?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Rising Viral Sensation – Male? Shayan Roy, Agasthya Shah, Khushaal Pawaar, Govind Kaushal, Shubham Gaur, Shantanu Rangnekar, Sanket Mehta