Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti’s ill-treatment with Surilii angers Shivendra

Damayanti’s ill-treatment with Surilii makes Shivendra angry. Soon, Damayanti orders Shivendra to return home and leave Surilii in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jun,2023 17:22:23
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Shivendra attempts to learn Punjabi to impress Pammi Mausi, Surilii’s aunt. Shivendra comes to Surilii’s house to speak to Pammi Mausi. He confesses his love for Surilii in front of her and reveals his plan to marry Surilii. Pammi Mausi gets impressed by Shivendra’s sweet gesture and agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance.

Pammi shares her concern for Surilii after she learns that Shivendra’s mother would never agree to the alliance. However, Shiv gives her assurance. Later, Shivendra video calls Damayanti to talk about Surilii. However, Damayanti asks Shiv to hire Surilii as a waitress, who would get coffee for him and further humiliates Surilii in front of Shivendra. Surilii overhears Damayanti and Shiv’s conversation and gets upset.

In the coming episode, Damayanti’s ill-treatment with Surilii makes Shivendra angry. However, Damayanti orders Shivendra to return home and leave Surilii. Angry and upset, Surilii tries to leave. Shivendra cuts the call and stops her. Shivendra questions Surilii whether she trusts him, and she remains speechless.

Will Shivendra go against her mother to marry Surilii?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

