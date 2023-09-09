Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Swati of killing Veera

Ranimaa questions the identity of the person responsible for taking Veera’s life. Maan, with a somber tone, drops a bombshell, revealing that it was Swati who had killed Veera in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Sep,2023 14:29:27
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Swati of killing Veera 849961

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Samar (Karanvir Bohra) and Roshni plan to manipulate Raghav and Swatilekha to create a rift between the Barots. Roshni asks Swatilekha to pretend to have a miscarriage and put the blame on Surilii.

Swatilekha’s health worsens after eating the soup made by Surilii. Raghav blames Surilii for Swatilekha’s condition, but Damayanti supports her. Surilii (Tina Datta) feels responsible for Swatilekha’s condition. Damayanti finds out that Swatilekha was given abortion tablets instead of the correct medication.

In the coming episode, Maan finally recovers from an ordeal, and the relief is palpable as he embraces Shiv. Amidst the emotional reunion, Ranimaa questions the identity of the person responsible for taking Veera’s life. Maan, with a somber tone, drops a bombshell, revealing that it was Swati who had killed Veera. Shock and disbelief ripple through everyone present in the room.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Ep 110 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Surilii feels responsible for Swatilekha’s condition. Damayanti finds out that Swatilekha was given abortion tablets instead of the correct medication.

Will Raanimaa punish Swati?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh assists Aradhana in her mission to expose Jindal 849755
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh assists Aradhana in her mission to expose Jindal
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Maaya investigates about Kathaa's past 849747
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Maaya investigates about Kathaa’s past
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana injures Reyansh’s hand 849456
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana injures Reyansh’s hand
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan's romantic date on an empty road 849189
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan’s romantic date on an empty road
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana issues a stern warning to Reyansh 848842
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana issues a stern warning to Reyansh
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Maaya Grills Neerja to learn the truth behind Aarav's treatment 848820
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Maaya grills Neerja to find the truth behind Aarav’s treatment

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti 849972
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Box Office Update: SRK starrer Jawan holds steady with 111 crores 849969
Box Office Update: SRK starrer Jawan holds steady with 111 crores
Auto Draft 849959
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi agrees to marry Jahaan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara urges Abhimanyu to get out of his low phase 849957
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara urges Abhimanyu to get out of his low phase
Not Deepika, Alia or Priyanka, Aishwarya Rai the ‘richest’ actress in Bollywood? 849931
Not Deepika, Alia or Priyanka, Aishwarya Rai the ‘richest’ actress in Bollywood?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Goons hold Lakshmi at gunpoint 849948
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Goons hold Lakshmi at gunpoint
Read Latest News