Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Swati of killing Veera

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Samar (Karanvir Bohra) and Roshni plan to manipulate Raghav and Swatilekha to create a rift between the Barots. Roshni asks Swatilekha to pretend to have a miscarriage and put the blame on Surilii.

Swatilekha’s health worsens after eating the soup made by Surilii. Raghav blames Surilii for Swatilekha’s condition, but Damayanti supports her. Surilii (Tina Datta) feels responsible for Swatilekha’s condition. Damayanti finds out that Swatilekha was given abortion tablets instead of the correct medication.

In the coming episode, Maan finally recovers from an ordeal, and the relief is palpable as he embraces Shiv. Amidst the emotional reunion, Ranimaa questions the identity of the person responsible for taking Veera’s life. Maan, with a somber tone, drops a bombshell, revealing that it was Swati who had killed Veera. Shock and disbelief ripple through everyone present in the room.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Ep 110 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Raanimaa punish Swati?