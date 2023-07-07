Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Maan to fall off the stairs

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Damayanti extends a warm welcome to Swatilekha. However, Shiv asserts that the badi bahu, Surilii, is responsible for welcoming Swatilekha into their home. Soon, Surilii makes a dramatic entrance accompanied by the police. Damayanti is left surprised when the police reveal that Surilii had visited Monty in jail. Shiv, too wonders what made Surilii meet Monty.

Surili confides in Maan that their house has an enemy lurking within its walls. Concerned and determined to uncover the truth, Maan immediately questions Jignesh about whether he had given his ID to someone. However, Jignesh denies any involvement, claiming he had not shared it with anyone. Soon, Surili finds an ear pod and decides to find out the culprit.

In the coming episode, Surilii and Maan join hands and try to look out for the culprit. Samar gets a hint of Maan being involved in finding the truth. Hence, he decides to injure Maan. Samar places dangerous smoke inside Maan’s room. As soon as Maan enters the room, he starts feeling suffocating. Maan comes out of the room, coughing. He skips some steps of the staircase as he feels dizzy. Soon, he falls off the stairs.

OMG! Will Surilii manage to learn about Samar’s secret?

