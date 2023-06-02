ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Pammi agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance

Pammi Mausi gets impressed by Shivendra’s sweet gesture and agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 18:16:06
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Pammi agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Shivendra persuades Surilii to gather the courage and reveal the truth to Dia about her father’s situation and the ongoing police search. Though Surilii hesitates, fearing the impact on Dia’s tender heart, Shivendra assures her that just as they both understood the loss of their parents at a young age, Dia will also find strength in the truth. Later, Shivendra inquires about the advice he previously gave to Surilii regarding Dia. She expresses that it worked like magic and now feels more at ease.

Shivendra and Surilii have a conversation on the phone, during which Shivendra informs Surilii that he is planning something special for a special person and advise her to wait for the appropriate time to know about the surprise. Later, Shivendra arranges the surprise with the help of his younger brothers, Saamvendra and Maanvendra. He attempts to learn Punjabi to impress Pammi Mausi, Surilii’s aunt.

In the coming episode, Shivendra comes to Surilii’s house to speak to Pammi Mausi. He confesses his love for Surilii in front of her and reveals his plan to marry Surilii. The latter gets shocked by Shivendra’s direct proposal. Later, Pammi Mausi gets impressed by Shivendra’s sweet gesture and agrees to Shivendra and Surilii’s alliance.

Will Shivendra and Surilii marry?

