Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Raghav and Swati have taken a bold stand against the prevailing bias between the two sons within the household. In a moment of decisive action, they demand their rightful share of the family property and house. However, the situation takes a more sinister turn as Shiv, fueled by anger and frustration, loses control and raises his hand against Raghav in a shocking display of aggression. Meanwhile, Samar gets happy witnessing the turmoil within the Barot family.

Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) and Surilii (Tina Datta) connect the dots between Maan’s deteriorating condition and the tragic demise of Gerua. In a fateful turn of events, a message from Maan arrives, his words cryptically hinting at the identity of the culprit behind both incidents. Maan’s message states that the perpetrator’s name commences with the letter “S.” Shiv and Surilii quickly piece together the puzzle and conclude that Samar (Karanvir Bohra) might be the culprit.

In the coming episode, Rohini’s determination to shield her son, Mohit, from a life of luxury makes a difficult decision. Despite Shiv’s heartfelt attempts to stop her, Rohini leaves the palace. Shiv, grappling with mixed emotions, decides to buy toys for Mohit in an effort to bridge the gap. However, he returns home to the news that both Rohini and Mohit have already departed. Racing against time, Shiv hurries to the bus stand, only to find that the bus carrying his loved ones is departed. The heart-wrenching scene leaves Shiv shatters.

Will Shiv manage to bring them home again?