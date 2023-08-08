ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv

Shiv asks Roshni to get back with Mohit’s father as she needs him in difficult time. However, Roshni reveals to Shiv that he is Mohit’s father in the Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 16:08:08
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv 841417

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Veera comes to save Maan, but Swatilekha stabs him with a knife. Shiv reaches the spot and finds Veera dead, and meanwhile, Maan is fighting for his life. Shiv rushes Maan to the hospital and performs Veera’s last rites. Surilii decides to dig out the truth and find the real culprit.

Shiv arrives with Maan from the hospital, who makes a startling revelation about their stepbrother, Samar. Maan accuses Samar of seeking revenge and reveals that Samar was responsible for Veera’s death. The revelation leaves everyone in the family utterly shocked. However, it turns out to be Samar’s dream.

Maan is in a coma, and Surilii is on a mission to discover the culprit behind Veera’s death. However, amidst this drama, Surilii learns about the happy news. Surilii finds out that she is pregnant. She calls her maasi and informs Damayanti and her maasi about her pregnancy news.

In the coming episode, Shivendra runs into his ex-girlfriend Roshni once again. Shivendra drops Roshni home and discovers that she has a son. Soon, Shiv learns that Roshni has cancer, and she is hiding the same from her son. Shiv asks Roshni to get back with Mohit’s father as she needs him in difficult times. However, Roshni reveals to Shiv that he is Mohit’s father. Shiv gets shocked by the revelation.

How will Surilii react to this drama?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room 841432
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav accepts Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 841413
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav accepts Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna returns to Reyansh’s office 841118
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna returns to Reyansh’s office
Auto Draft 841083
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya save themselves from kidnappers
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gets pregnant 840712
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gets pregnant
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa reveals her feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav 840536
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa reveals her feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav
Latest Stories
Watch Video: Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security to meet her at an event 841460
Watch Video: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fan breaches security to meet her at an event
Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character for Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here 841458
Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character For Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here
Hollywood Actress Sandra Bullock's Life Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57 841435
Hollywood Actress Sandra Bullock’s Life Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 841402
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet's job as Watchman 841451
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet’s job as Watchman
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Read Latest News