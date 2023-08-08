Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Veera comes to save Maan, but Swatilekha stabs him with a knife. Shiv reaches the spot and finds Veera dead, and meanwhile, Maan is fighting for his life. Shiv rushes Maan to the hospital and performs Veera’s last rites. Surilii decides to dig out the truth and find the real culprit.

Shiv arrives with Maan from the hospital, who makes a startling revelation about their stepbrother, Samar. Maan accuses Samar of seeking revenge and reveals that Samar was responsible for Veera’s death. The revelation leaves everyone in the family utterly shocked. However, it turns out to be Samar’s dream.

Maan is in a coma, and Surilii is on a mission to discover the culprit behind Veera’s death. However, amidst this drama, Surilii learns about the happy news. Surilii finds out that she is pregnant. She calls her maasi and informs Damayanti and her maasi about her pregnancy news.

In the coming episode, Shivendra runs into his ex-girlfriend Roshni once again. Shivendra drops Roshni home and discovers that she has a son. Soon, Shiv learns that Roshni has cancer, and she is hiding the same from her son. Shiv asks Roshni to get back with Mohit’s father as she needs him in difficult times. However, Roshni reveals to Shiv that he is Mohit’s father. Shiv gets shocked by the revelation.

How will Surilii react to this drama?