Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar and Roshni join hands against Shiv and Surilii

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Surilii (Tina Datta) and her family are facing a heart-wrenching moment as she experiences a miscarriage. The loss is a profound and deeply emotional journey that highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. After learning the news, Surilii breaks down.

Raghav and Swati take a bold stand against the prevailing bias between the two sons within the household. In a moment of decisive action, they demand their rightful share of the family property and house. However, the situation takes a more sinister turn as Shiv, fueled by anger and frustration, loses control and raises his hand against Raghav in a shocking display of aggression. Meanwhile, Samar gets happy witnessing the turmoil within the Barot family.

In the coming episode, Samar (Karanvir Bohra) and Roshni’s (Anita Hassanandani) intentions take a treacherous turn as they form an unholy alliance, unit by a sinister goal to create differences between Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) and Surilii. Their twisted plan aimed to unravel the strong bond that once held the couple together. With deceptive smiles and calculated moves, they embark on a mission to ruin Shiv and Surilii’s relationship.

Will they succeed in their plan?