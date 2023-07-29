ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar attempts to kill Maan

Samar's true intentions come to light as he attempts to take Maan's life by setting him on fire in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 14:59:07
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) convinces Surilii (Tina Datta) with his endless efforts and unconditional love. They share a moment of love after all the hurdles and challenges. Damayanti Devi faces time them and asks them to come for Nishta Anushtan as per their traditions, and Surilii happily informs them that they will be standing by her side during the rituals.

Later, Surilii and Shiv take Diya to a toy shop, wherein Shiv bumps into his ex-girlfriend Roshni. Shiv has a conversation with her and returns to the car. Shiv soon decides to inform Surilii about his ex and mentions that Roshni has returned.

In the coming episode, Samar decides to disclose his secret to Maan, leaving him stunned finally. Samar discloses that he is none other than Maan’s elder brother, Samar Chandrabhaan Barot. The revelation sends shivers down Maan’s spine as he grapples with this unexpected truth. However, instead of reconciliation, Samar’s true intentions come to light as he attempts to take Maan’s life by setting him on fire.

Will Shiv save Maan’s life?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

