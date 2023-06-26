ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra

Raghvendra reveals about the slap incident to Samar. The latter takes advantage of the situation and instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 14:56:24
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Shivendra reveals to Damayanti that he can’t stay in a house where his wife is not respected. Soon, Shivendra goes to leave with Surilii. Damayanti breaks down and goes to talk to Surilii. She asks Surilii not to leave the house until Swatilekha and Raghvendra’s marriage. Surilii agrees to Damayanti’s order.

In the coming episode, Raghvendra comes to Samar and reveals about the slap incident. Samar takes advantage of the situation and instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra. Samar makes Raghvendra drink and gives him a gun and asks to kill Shivendra for humiliating him in front of the entire family. Raghvendra agrees to Samar’s order and takes the gun with him.

As earlier informed, Shivendra waits for Raghvendra to arrive home. As soon as Raghvendra comes home, Shivendra apologizes to him. He seeks forgiveness from Raghvendra for his impulsive behavior. Shivendra hugs Raghvendra after apologizing to him. At the same time, the entire family gets happy to witness brothers Shivendra and Raghvendra’s reunion.

OMG! Will Raghvendra accept Shivendra’s apology?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Also Read: Thriller, Comedy, Drama, Murder Mystery, or Reality Show? We got you covered! Top shows released in 2022 which are a must watch

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

