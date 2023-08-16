ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar tries to find out Roshni’s intensions

Samar witnesses Roshni at the mansion along with Shiv and Surilii and decides to dig more and find out about her and Mohit in the Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 16:42:42
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Roshni (Anita Hassanandani) gets ready for treatment after Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) convinces her. Shiv brings her to the hospital and signs the form as Roshni’s husband. However, Surilii (Tina Datta) happens to come to the same hospital for her check-up. While, she goes to meet her doctor, Surilii gets shocked to see Roshni’s medical form, which Shiv signs.

Surilii finally confronts Shiv after discovering Roshni’s medical form. Desperately trying to justify his actions, Shiv explains his helplessness in the situation. However, Surilii’s anger remains unyielding as she refuses to accept his excuses. Shiv gathers his courage to share yet another truth. Shiv discloses to Surilii that Mohit is his son. The revelation sends shockwaves through Surilii, leaving her stunned.

In the coming episode, Surilii understands Shiv’s situation and Roshni’s health and decides to forgive Shiv. However, Shiv is unaware that Roshni is lying to him and this is her plan to enter his life. Soon, Surilii and Shiv decide to go to Ranak and they take Roshni along. However, Samar witnesses Roshni at the mansion along with Shiv and Surilii and decides to dig more and find out about her and Mohit.

Will Samar learn about Roshni and Mohit?

