Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samvendra gets trapped in Samar’s plan

Samvendra will receive a morphed video of himself consuming drugs with a message from an anonymous number asking for money in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jul,2023 14:42:01
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Damayanti (Kitu Gidwani) extends her gratitude to Surilii (Tina Datta) for saving her family from a dangerous situation. She will share how she feels relieved as the storm of secrets is out, but unknowingly Surilii brought Damayanti down in front of her sons. Surilii apologises for the same. Meanwhile, Samar performs yagya for his late father’s birthday and promises to him that he will take revenge on all the seven members of the Barot family.

Surilii stumbles upon the divorce papers and concludes that Shiv wants to end their marriage. Filled with anger and hurt, she impulsively removes her mangalsutra and leaves the house. Unaware of Surilii’s misunderstanding, Shiv enters the room later, only to find the discarded mangalsutra. He expresses his disappointment, questioning why Surilii didn’t give him a chance to explain. Shivendra goes to Mumbai. However, Surilii refuses to return to the royal palace with Shivendra. Diya develops a plan to help Shivendra and Surilii resolve their issues.

In the coming episode, Samvendra will receive a morphed video of himself consuming drugs with a message from an anonymous number asking for money. Samvendra will become frightened because he is aware that if the video goes viral, it will tarnish the entire family’s reputation. Samar will enter his room and assure him that his elder brother has to help him, or everything will go in vain. Samar will be seen enjoying the slow destruction of each and every member of the Barot family.

Will Samar succeed in his plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

