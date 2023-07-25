Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv and Surilii share a romantic moment in bed

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Shivendra goes to Mumbai. However, Surilii (Tina Datta) refuses to return to the royal palace with Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali).

Diya develops a plan to help Shivendra and Surilii resolve their issues. Shiv tries to make up with Surilii by arranging a candlelight breakfast, but she stays stubborn, saying that none of his efforts will change her decision. Shivendra gets furious and hits his hand against the table, hurting himself. Surilii tries to help him, but he angrily informs her that he will leave for Ranak and not bother her anymore.

In the coming episode, Shivendra convinces Surilii with his endless efforts and unconditional love. They share a moment of love after all the hurdles and challenges. Damayanti Devi face time them and asks them to come for Nishta Anushtan as per their traditions, and Surilii happily informs them that they will be standing by her side during the rituals. Meanwhile, Samar overhears the whole conversation and gets upset, knowing his plan to break the family apart is failing.

Will Samar attempt again to seek revenge from Barot family?

