ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv and Surilii share a romantic moment in bed

Shivendra finally convince Surilii with his endless efforts and unconditional love. They share a moment of love after all the hurdles and challenges in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 12:44:53
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv and Surilii share a romantic moment in bed 837240

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Shivendra goes to Mumbai. However, Surilii (Tina Datta) refuses to return to the royal palace with Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali).

Diya develops a plan to help Shivendra and Surilii resolve their issues. Shiv tries to make up with Surilii by arranging a candlelight breakfast, but she stays stubborn, saying that none of his efforts will change her decision. Shivendra gets furious and hits his hand against the table, hurting himself. Surilii tries to help him, but he angrily informs her that he will leave for Ranak and not bother her anymore.

In the coming episode, Shivendra convinces Surilii with his endless efforts and unconditional love. They share a moment of love after all the hurdles and challenges. Damayanti Devi face time them and asks them to come for Nishta Anushtan as per their traditions, and Surilii happily informs them that they will be standing by her side during the rituals. Meanwhile, Samar overhears the whole conversation and gets upset, knowing his plan to break the family apart is failing.

Will Samar attempt again to seek revenge from Barot family?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh falls in love with Aradhna 837019
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh falls in love with Aradhna
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav learns about Robin being Kathaa's boss 837015
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav learns about Robin being Kathaa’s boss
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s attempt to reconcile with Surilii goes in vain 836994
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s attempt to reconcile with Surilii goes in vain
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha 836268
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram, Shreya, and Kriti plan to tarnish Priya's image in front of Shalini 836256
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram, Shreya, and Kriti plan to tarnish Priya’s image in front of Shalini
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna and Reyansh’s cozy dance moment 836161
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna and Reyansh’s cozy dance moment
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar signs Malti Devi's contract 837254
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar signs Malti Devi’s contract
"P.S. the year still hasn't ended from my end" Yami Gautam Dhar on her 2023 films on top list! 837288
“P.S. the year still hasn’t ended from my end” Yami Gautam Dhar on her 2023 films on top list!
Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in YRF Entertainment's OTT film Vijay 69 837196
Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Delnaaz Irani in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 837250
Exclusive: Delnaaz Irani in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
It is a pleasure to be part of the Rajasthani web series Beend Banungo Ghodi Chadhungo: Ankit Bhardwaj 837219
It is a pleasure to be part of the Rajasthani web series Beend Banungo Ghodi Chadhungo: Ankit Bhardwaj
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya refuses to help Preeta 837194
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya refuses to help Preeta
Read Latest News