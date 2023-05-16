Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes Surilii's name after gaining consciousness

Shivendra will gradually regain consciousness. Damayanti will hurry to check on Shivendra, she will be astounded to hear Shivendra taking Surilii's name in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Veera will request Surilii to leave the hospital. Later, Surilii will be seen crying in the shower and praying for Shivendra’s recovery. Damyanti will decide to punish the culprit who injured her son. Hence, the police will look into the matter. Police will land at Surilii’s house to dig out information about Monty. The inspector will ask Shasha and Surilii to reveal everything about Monty.

Surilii will be en route to the hospital to visit Shivendra. She will receive a call from Sasha to express her concern solely for Shivendra, as she feels responsible for his condition. Later, Surilii will sneak into the hospital to check on Shiv’s health. Fortunately, she will meet Maanvendra, who will inform her that Shiv is now out of danger. Surilii will then ask Manvendra to share his contact number so that she can stay updated on Shiv’s condition.

In the coming episode, Surilii will reminisce about how Shivendra always desired to grasp the sun within his hand. Reflecting on this, she will offer prayers for his recovery. She even promised to resume singing just for him, as he wanted her to do so. Surilii will pick up the guitar and begin to sing. On the other hand, Shivendra will gradually regain consciousness, and Maanvendra will inform Damayanti about the same. While Damayanti will hurry to check on Shivendra, they will be astounded to hear Shivendra taking Surilii’s name.

How will Damayanti react?

